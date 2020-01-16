Boy, 8, missing, last seen near Parkway Gardens: police

Chicago police are asking for help locating an 8-year-old boy reported missing from Parkway Gardens on the South Side.

Anthony Chalmers was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 6400 block of South King Drive, riding a small blue framed bicycle, with red handle bars and training wheels, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

Chalmers is 4-feet, 70 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-green pants, blue Nike sneakers and carrying a checkered Nike bag, police said.

If seen or anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.