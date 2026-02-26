Mass shooting near Chicago gas station leaves 4 wounded

The Brief Four people were shot Tuesday night on the South Side after multiple suspects opened fire and fled in a vehicle. One victim is in critical condition, while three others are expected to survive. Police recovered multiple guns and are questioning several persons of interest.



Four people were wounded in a shooting near a gas station Wednesday evening in Chicago's Woodlawn neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers responded around 7:12 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of South Stony Island Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Police said multiple suspects got out of a vehicle and started shooting before fleeing the scene in the same vehicle.

Responding officers spotted a vehicle involved in the shooting and started a pursuit. Police said several persons of interest are being questioned and multiple guns were recovered at the scene.

Four men were wounded in the shooting and were hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center. One of them was shot in the head and listed in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds to the back and left leg and was listed in fair condition, while a 19-year-old man and another 18-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and back, respectively, and were listed in fair to good condition.