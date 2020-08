A 9-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

He was riding in a vehicle about 2:06 p.m. in the first block of West 87th Street when someone fired shots at the vehicle, Chicago police said.

The boy was grazed near his ear and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, according to police and Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. His condition was not immediately known.

No arrests have been reported.