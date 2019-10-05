Boy, 9, shot while riding in vehicle in Gresham

article

A 9-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Friday in Gresham on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the boy was in the back seat of a vehicle traveling in the 7700 block of South Paulina Street when a male wearing black clothing fired shots towards the vehicle, Chicago police said. The vehicle continued to the 8000 block of South Marshfield where emergency crews were called.

The child was shot in the elbow, and he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said. His condition was stabilized.

Police investigate the scene where a boy was wounded in a shooting in the 7700 block of South Paulina Street, Oct. 4, 2019, in Gresham. (Justin Jackson/Sun-Times / Sun-Times Media Wire)

The 21-year-old man driving the vehicle, and a 17-year-old boy in the passenger seat were not injured, police said.

Police taped off an area on the corner of 77th and Paulina, where the remnants of a vigil remained. Candles lay on the sidewalk, and a couple of white poster boards with messages written on them were tethered to a fence just above them.

No arrests have been reported. Area South detectives are investigating.

