Boy allegedly beaten by man while walking to school bus stop in unincorporated Cary

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly beaten by a man while walking to a school bus stop Tuesday morning in unincorporated northwest suburban Cary.

Cary Junior High School staff were alerted to the incident, which occurred about 7:30 a.m. in the area of West Pittner Avenue and Hickory Nut Grove Road, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The boy told police a Hispanic man in his late 20's struck him in the face without provocation and then fled into a wooded area, the sheriff's office said. The boy was not seriously injured, according to authorities.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black athletic shoes, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office is asking homeowners in the area to review their home video surveillance for footage that may have captured the incident or suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 847-549-5200.