Boy fatally shot, woman wounded leaving party on Chicago's SW Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Ashburn
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a woman was wounded while leaving a party on the Southwest Side Saturday night. 

Police say the victims were standing in an alley in the 3400 block of West 79th Street at about 10:30 p.m. after leaving a party in Ashburn when shots were fired. 

The boy was transported to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead. 

The 36-year-old woman was also taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg. 

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation. 