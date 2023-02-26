Boy fatally shot, woman wounded leaving party on Chicago's SW Side

A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a woman was wounded while leaving a party on the Southwest Side Saturday night.

Police say the victims were standing in an alley in the 3400 block of West 79th Street at about 10:30 p.m. after leaving a party in Ashburn when shots were fired.

The boy was transported to Christ Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the head and was later pronounced dead.

The 36-year-old woman was also taken to Christ Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.