Boy killed, 3 wounded in Heart of Chicago shooting

A teenage boy was killed and three other people were wounded Tuesday in a shooting in Heart of Chicago on the Southwest Side.

They were walking about 8:26 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hoyne Avenue when they were struck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

Gino Abasta, 17, was shot in the groin and pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He lived in the same neighborhood he was shot.

An 18-year-old man was hit in the leg, and his condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said. A 25-year-old man who was shot in the arm and leg had his condition stabilized at the same hospital, police said.

An 18-year-old man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition with two gunshot wounds to the chest, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.