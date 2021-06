A woman was found dead early Saturday in Chatham on the South Side.

About 5 a.m., the 30-year-old was found unresponsive by her boyfriend in the 700 block of East 79th Street, Chicago police said.

She suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She hasn’t been identified.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.