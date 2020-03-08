Boys ages 14 and 16 accused of shooting at Chicago police

Two teenage boys are in custody after allegedly firing shots at Chicago police Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun about 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of North Waller Avenue and found two teenage boys who ran into an alley, firing shots as they ran, according to Chicago police.

No one was struck, and the officers didn’t fire back, police said.

The boys, ages 14 and 16, were taken into custody without further incident, police said. Two weapons were recovered at the scene.

Area North detectives are investigating.