BP Whiting refinery to restart operations soon after fire

BP says it plans to resume refinery operations in Indiana in the next few days.

The Whiting refinery was shut down by a fire last week.

The site provides fuel to Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana.

Officials say the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices.

Governor JB Pritzker also announced Tuesday that corn farmers in our state will help supplement fuel supplies through ethanol production.