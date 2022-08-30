BP Whiting refinery to restart operations soon after fire
WHITING, Ind. - BP says it plans to resume refinery operations in Indiana in the next few days.
The Whiting refinery was shut down by a fire last week.
The site provides fuel to Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana.
Officials say the brief shutdown is unlikely to have a major effect on gas prices.
Governor JB Pritzker also announced Tuesday that corn farmers in our state will help supplement fuel supplies through ethanol production.