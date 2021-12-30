Bradley police officer fatally shot at hotel; Cops offer $10K reward for info leading to gunman

A police officer was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting Wednesday night at a hotel in south suburban Bradley, and law enforcement have launched a search for the gunman.

Around 9:41 p.m., Bradley police officers responded to a call of dogs barking in an unattended vehicle in the parking lot of a Comfort Inn in the 1500 block of North State Highway 50, police said.

Officers approached the hotel room where they believed the vehicle's owner was staying and began talking with people inside, according to Bradley police.

During the conversation, the people inside the room attacked the officers, shooting two of them, police said

Both officers were taken to nearby hospitals where one was pronounced dead. The officer's identity has not been released.

The other police officer is undergoing surgery and listed in critical condition.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Darius D. Sullivan, 25, and are looking for another person of interest.

Darius D. Sullivan | Bradley Police

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to Sullivan's arrest.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Illinois State Police tip line at (815) 698-2315 or Kankakee County Crime Stoppers at 93-CRIME.