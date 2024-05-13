Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech prompts Duke students to walk out

Duke University graduates walked out during the school’s commencement ceremony moments before comedian Jerry Seinfeld was about to give a speech on May 12 in Durham, North Carolina.

In the video, recorded by Sam Norman and shared with the social news platform Storyful, about 30 graduates are seen walking out of Duke’s Wallace Wade Stadium as a combination of booing and cheering are heard in the footage.

Some of the graduates that exited the venue were spotted holding Palestinian flags.

Students reportedly left because of Seinfeld’s stance on Israel. The comedian has spoken out against antisemitism and pledged support for Israel's government in the wake of Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023 attack, and he visited survivors near Israel's border with Gaza in December 2023, Axios reported.

Seinfeld has children who attended Duke, and he delivered a speech and received an honorary degree in front of 7,000 graduates.

The entertainer did not discuss the protesters or Israel's war with Hamas during his commencement speech, WRAL-TV in North Carolina reported.

