11 children hospitalized after south suburban school bus crash on I-55

Eleven children were hospitalized after three south suburban school buses were involved in a crash near Smith Bridge in Channahon Tuesday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to northbound I-55 between Arsenal Road and Bluff Road around 8:35 a.m. for a multi-vehicle crash.

Braidwood police said they were assisting state police with a crash involving three Reed Custer Middle School buses. State Police said 11 children were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The remaining children were moved to Loves Truck Stop on the east side of I-55 as they awaited new school buses. The students have since been brought back to the middle school in Braidwood to be reunited with their families.

Illinois State Police said the right lane of the interstate was temporarily closed, but traffic was moving in the left lane.

The crash remains under investigation.