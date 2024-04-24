Gunfire shatters window of Brainerd home; 6-year-old hurt stepping on glass

A 6-year-old girl was injured by shattered glass after gunfire pierced a home Tuesday night in the Brainerd neighborhood.

A bullet shattered the front window of a house just before 11 p.m. in the 9000 block of South Morgan Street, according to Chicago police.

The young girl stepped on the glass and was cut on her foot. She was transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital where she was listed in good condition.

The nature of the shooting is under investigation. No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.