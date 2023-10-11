Brandon Johnson to present Chicago's 2024 budget

Mayor Brandon Johnson will go before City Council Wednesday to deliver his first budget address.

His projected deficit for 2024 was a staggering $538 million, $200 million of which was allotted to address the city's influx of asylum seekers.

Johnson is expected to present solutions to eliminate the deficit at the address. Though last month, he rejected the idea of leaning on property owners to make up the difference. It appears another $90 million will be at stake with his decision to get rid of Lightfoot’s automatic escalator that would have locked in annual property tax increases at the rate of inflation.

There’s also $45 million tied to pension costs, due to Johnson’s decision not to have Chicago Public Schools cover the annual contribution for non-teaching employees drawing retirement checks from the Municipal Employees Pension Fund.

Johnson campaigned on a promise to make $1 billion in investments in people, with that money coming from $800 million in increased taxes, fines and fees.

However, this August, Chief Operating Officer John Roberson said, "Nothing can be done in a single year."

The upcoming budget is expected to be geared toward increased mental health care, prioritizing homelessness and further public safety efforts.

Following Johnson's budget proposal, the City Council will conduct hearings including at least one opened to the public. City Council must approve a balanced budget by the end of the year.

The complete 2024 Budget Forecast is included below:

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.