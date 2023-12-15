Is there going to be a movie about one of Houston’s most iconic citizens, Mattress Mack?

Actor/producer Billy Magnussen mentioned in a recent interview with The Backstage Experience’s Dave Morales that his New Year resolution for 2024 is to finish a film under his production company, Happy Bad Bungalow, about philanthropic businessman Jim McIngvale, best known as Mattress Mack.

"We’re putting together a Mattress Mack movie so that’s our resolution as a company is to get that film finished and done. It will be our third film," Magnussen told Morales while promoting his upcoming Netflix movie Lift. "It’s a beautiful story. A father-daughter story."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Best known for his roles in Into the Woods (2014), Aladdin (2019), and the James Bond thriller No Time to Die (2021), Magnussen is now stepping behind the camera to produce and direct his first feature film titled The Ridge.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Jim McIngvale throws out the first pitch prior to Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

According to IMDB, The Ridge "follows three city [men] as they take a hunting trip to the Wyoming wilderness to celebrate a bachelor party. Later, a terrible accident forces them to come together to survive." The film’s cast includes Billy Magnussen, Lamorne Morris ("New Girl"), Chase Crawford ("The Boys"), and Jordan Firstman ("Ms. Marvel").

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

You can catch Billy Magnussen next in the Kevin Hart Netflix heist comedy Lift when it releases on January 12, 2024.