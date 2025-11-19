Brendan Fraser returns to big screen in emotional new film 'Rental Family'

The Brief Brendan Fraser returns to theaters in "Rental Family," playing an American actor in Tokyo who works for an agency that hires actors to fill emotional roles in clients’ lives. His character grows attached to the people he’s hired to portray, giving him a renewed sense of purpose. Fraser says the film reflects how certain roles stay with him long after filming, shaping him throughout his career.



Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser returns to the big screen this weekend in the new buzzed-about dramatic comedy "Rental Family," which appeared at the Chicago International Film Festival last month.

What we know:

Fraser stars as a struggling American actor in Tokyo who lands a job working for a rental family agency, where actors play stand-in roles for strangers who need someone to fill a certain void in their lives – whether it be a father, a wife, a child, or even a friend. Fraser’s character becomes emotionally attached to the people he’s acting for and his life is given newfound meaning.

What they're saying:

Fraser spoke with FOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton and compared the emotional connection his character feels in the film to that of his own career, saying, "Sometimes you can’t leave it behind. And the good news is that as an actor on those projects, there was a camera in the room that captured everything and it’ll always live on."

Fraser added: "Certain roles that I’ve played are going to be with me regardless. It’s a job that requires you to have a sense of transience. The best experiences I’ve had are ones where I do see people down the road again and it feels like a reunion."