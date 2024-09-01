Man critically wounded in Bridgeport shooting
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man was shot in the face early Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side.
According to police, the shooting happened around 4:04 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Morgan Street.
The victim was in a moving car when someone in a gray SUV shot him.
He was rushed to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face.
As of now, no arrests have been made, and Area One Detectives are actively investigating the shooting.