Cook County man sentenced for enticing 14-year-old and her sibling to send sexually explicit photos

A Cook County man has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for enticing a 14-year-old girl to produce sexually explicit photos of herself and a younger sibling.

Brandon T. Hanahan, 26, of Bridgeview, pleaded guilty earlier this year to federal child pornography charges.

In the plea agreement, Hanahan admitted that in 2016 he communicated on Instagram with the 14-year-old girl and enticed her to take sexually explicit photos of herself and send them to him.

For several months, Hanahan instructed and enticed the girl, who lived in California, to send him explicit photographs.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Hanahan also asked the girl repeatedly to send him sexually explicit photos of the girl's younger sister. At the time, the sister was under 10 years old.

The 14-year-old complied with Hanahan's requests and sent numerous photos of herself and the sibling via Instagram.

When law enforcement searched Hanahan's residence, they found over 200 images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

Hanahan's sentence was announced Wednesday after a hearing in federal court.