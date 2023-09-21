Brighton Park shooting leaves woman dead, 2 others injured

A woman was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

The trio was traveling in a car around 8 p.m. when gunfire broke out in the 4300 block of South Rockwell Street, according to police.

A 20-year-old woman was shot several times throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she later died. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County examiner's office.

A 19-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and a 41-year-old woman was shot in the leg. They were both taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.