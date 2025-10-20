Group decries Broadview mayor’s limits on protests at ICE facility

The Brief Protestors of the ICE facility in Broadview decried the village's mayor's limits on protests. Mayor Katrina Thompson limited the space and times for protests as past demonstrations have turned raucous.



The Broadview Village Board meeting was packed with people wanting to talk about the impact the ICE facility has on the village, first responders and neighbors.

Protestors spoke directly to Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson about her executive orders limiting protest hours and space.

They say the restrictions limit their free speech.

What we know:

One speaker recorded the viral video of Rev. David Black being shot in the head with pepper balls by federal agents.

"I witnessed agents hitting people on the grond who were doing nothing. They weren’t coming out of the gate. They weren’t stopping anybody and I witnessed the roof the agents that were aiming and just very carelessly shooting downward and hitting people below," Amanda Tovar said.

Protestors said it’s why they need to be closer to the ICE processing facility and be present longer than the official protest hours of 9 a.m. through 6 p.m.

On Saturday, Illinois State Police physically confronted protestors who did not leave at 6 p.m.

Speakers said state troopers are perpetuating the violence.

One said, "We've been brutalized first by ICE, now by the Illinois State Police. I mean, what happened to us on Saturday is insane. We're peaceful protesters. It's a national day of protesting and we get beat up for staying past 6 p.m."

Another said, "Our enemy is not the people of Broadview or the mayor of Broadview or the Broadview police or even the Cook County Sheriff's Department. That's not who we're here to be fighting against. We have an issue with ICE. We are fighting ICE."

The small village of Broadview is getting worldwide attention.

Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle commended the village for enduring.

"Broadview has shown what it means to lead with courage and compassion," Preckwinkle said. "You inspire, you care, you protect your neighbors, and Cook County stands with you."

Thompson thanked law enforcement agencies and noted that many of the speakers come her to protest regularly, but they don’t live in Broadview.