Judge, attorneys to inspect Broadview ICE facility after reports of 'inhumane' conditions

The Brief A judge and attorneys will inspect the Broadview ICE processing center following reports of poor conditions. Detainees say they were denied food, water, medical care, and access to attorneys. Toni Preckwinkle called the conditions "abhorrent and degrading."



A federal judge and a team of attorneys will inspect the Broadview ICE facility on Thursday after reports of overcrowding and unsanitary conditions where immigrants said they are sometimes held for days.

What we know:

Last week, a federal judge in Chicago ordered ICE officials to improve conditions at the Broadview facility, ruling that detainees "have suffered, and are likely to suffer, irreparable harm."

Detainees testified that they were held without access to phones, attorneys, or adequate food and water. They described sleeping on concrete floors beside overflowing toilets, with no blankets, showers, or privacy.

Under the judge's order:

All people who are detained at the Broadview facility, who are held overnight, need to have a clean mat and clean bedding with sufficient space to sleep.

Every hold room must be cleaned at least twice every day.

Each hold room must have a clock with the time and date.

Every detainee must have adequate amounts of soap, towels, toilet paper, oral hygiene products and menstrual products.

Showers will be provided for each detainee at least every other day.

Clean toilet facilities must be provided.

Detainees must have three full meals per day that meet the U.S. recommended dietary allowances.

Detainees will be given a water bottle with each meal, as well as bottled water upon request.

Defendants must provide detainees with prescribed medication that was in the detainee's possession at the time of arrest, along with any medications dropped off by family or counsel. Storage for the medication must be provided.

Telephone services must be provided for each detainee and the detainee's counsel.

All detainees must be given a list of pro bono attorneys in English and Spanish, with interpreter services as necessary.

Upon arrival, all detainees must be listed on the Locator Online Detainee Locator System of ICE that accurately identifies their location.

Defendants will not misrepresent the content of any papers given to detainees. All papers will include a Spanish translation. Detainees will be given a reasonable amount of time and an opportunity to read and understand any paperwork.

What they're saying:

Kevin Fee, attorney for the ACLU said, "They’re denied access to basic amenities. Naturally, they’re denied access to their lawyers. And that’s one of the most important parts of this lawsuit is getting people access to their lawyers to assert their rights in court."

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle called the conditions "inhumane" and "abhorrent and degrading," saying, "This is not who we are, and it’s not what this country stands for."

She added, "While the Trump administration continues to weaponize federal agencies and tear families apart, our community is standing up for decency, compassion, and justice."

What's next:

Homeland Security was required to begin improvements by last Friday. A judge and team of attorneys will inspect the facility this morning, and the court will review progress at a status hearing on Nov. 19.