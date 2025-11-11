Attorney challenges Broadview’s protest curfew at ICE facility

The Brief An attorney is challenging limits on protest hours at the ICE facility in suburban Broadview. He argued that the village's limits on protest hours violate the First Amendment. The Broadview ICE facility has been the site of at times violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement.



An attorney said he is asking a court to block the Village of Broadview’s restrictions on protesting hours at the ICE processing facility that’s been the site for at times violent clashes between law enforcement and protesters.

What we know:

Robert Held, who described himself as an attorney and community activist, said in a press release on Tuesday that he filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in federal court to stop the enforcement of the village’s "protest curfew."

The curfew limits demonstrations near the ICE facility to the hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., which Held said effectively bans early morning and evening protests.

He argued the curfew violates the First Amendment.

"This curfew flips the First Amendment on its head," said Adele Nicholas, an attorney for Held in a statement. "The Village justifies the law by pointing to escalating violence by ICE officers at the facility, but banning speech is never a permissible response to government misconduct."

Held added, "The right to protest loses its power if the government controls when we can speak. I am fighting for everyone’s right to assemble and be heard when it matters most."