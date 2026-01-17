Large ‘No Kings’ protest planned near Chicago-area ICE facility

The Brief Thousands of protesters are expected to show up to a "No Kings" demonstration at the ICE facility in suburban Broadview on Saturday. The Village of Broadview is set to close multiple roads in the area. The protest comes as the Trump administration steps up immigration in enforcement in Minnesota and around the U.S.



Potentially thousands of protesters are expected to show up near the ICE processing facility in west suburban Broadview on Saturday for a "No Kings" demonstration.

What to Expect:

The planned protest is leading to extra security measures and road closures in the village which saw weeks of demonstrations near the processing center during Operation Midway Blitz last year.

Saturday’s "No Kings" protest is expected to draw between 2,000 and 5,000 participants starting at 10 a.m. until around 3 p.m., according to village officials.

The village is coordinating with state and local public safety agencies to manage the event and protect residents and nearby businesses.

BROADVIEW, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 09: An activist holds a sign reading 'Justice for Renee Good' during a protest outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) processing center on January 9, 2026, in Broadview, Illinois. Demonstrators gathered Expand

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson said the village has been in regular contact with the event organizer, Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos.

"I appreciate Mr. Alvarez-Aranyos’ cooperation and open dialogue throughout this process and his commitment to facilitate a peaceful First Amendment demonstration that aims to reinforce the message that the United States is a democracy committed to the rule of law, and not the rule of kings or tyrants," she said in a statement.

The village is closing several roads on Saturday, beginning as early as 7 a.m.:

The I-290 southbound ramp at 25th Avenue will be closed.

There will be no access from Indian Joe Road to Lexington Street.

Westbound traffic on Lexington Street will be closed from 25th Avenue.

The village said 25th Avenue could also be closed between Lexington Street and Roosevelt Road if "crowd movement" makes it necessary.

Drivers are urged to plan alternate routes and allow for extra travel time. Residents are encouraged to run errands outside the demonstration window if possible.