Chicago suburb prepares for thousands of 'No Kings' protesters near ICE facility this weekend

The western Chicago suburb of Broadview is preparing for thousands of demonstrators at a "No Kings" protest near the village's ICE processing center this weekend, with road closures and safety planning underway.

What we know:

The Village of Broadview says it is preparing for a large demonstration Saturday near the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement processing center.

The "No Kings Protest" is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is expected to draw between 2,000 and 5,000 participants.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 18: People protest as part of the No Kings Rallies on October 18, 2025 on October 18, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for No Kings)

Village officials say they are coordinating with state, county and municipal public safety agencies to manage the event and protect residents, businesses, demonstrators and first responders.

In a statement, Mayor Katrina Thompson said the village has been in regular contact with the event organizer, Carlos Alvarez-Aranyos.

"I appreciate Mr. Alvarez-Aranyos’ cooperation and open dialogue throughout this process and his commitment to facilitate a peaceful First Amendment demonstration that aims to reinforce the message that the United States is a democracy committed to the rule of law, and not the rule of kings or tyrants."

Road closures:

To prepare for the expected crowds, Broadview says several road closures will begin as early as 7 a.m. Saturday:

The I-290 southbound ramp at 25th Avenue will be closed.

There will be no access from Indian Joe Road to Lexington Street.

Westbound traffic on Lexington Street will be closed from 25th Avenue.

Officials say 25th Avenue could also be closed between Lexington Street and Roosevelt Road if "crowd movement" makes it necessary.

Motorists are being urged to plan alternate routes and allow extra travel time. Residents are encouraged to run errands outside the demonstration window if possible.

The backstory:

The protest comes as President Donald Trump has increased federal immigration enforcement in the Chicago area and across the country.

Tensions around immigration enforcement have risen following a deadly shooting involving an ICE agent in Minneapolis, which has led to violent protests there.

Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in Minneapolis to quell unrest.

"The Village of Broadview remains committed to protecting the constitutional rights of peaceful assembly while prioritizing the safety and wellbeing of all community members," Thompson said.