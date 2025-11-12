'Broadview Six' to be arraigned in federal court in Chicago

The Brief Six people, including two political candidates, face federal charges tied to protests at Broadview’s ICE facility. The group, known as the "Broadview Six," will rally before their court appearance Wednesday afternoon. A separate legal effort seeks to lift protest restrictions near the west suburban processing center.



Six people accused of disrupting immigration enforcement outside the Broadview ICE facility, including a local congressional candidate, will appear in federal court Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

The group, calling themselves the "Broadview Six," includes Kat Abughazaleh, a Democratic candidate for Congress from the Chicago area, and Catherine Sharp, a candidate for the Cook County Board.

They’re charged with interfering with federal immigration activity after allegedly "banging aggressively" on government vehicles, trying to block traffic in and out of the Broadview facility, and impeding agents’ work, according to the indictment.

Attorneys for the six call the charges "politically motivated" and "unjust." They’re scheduled to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in downtown Chicago.

Before the hearing, the group plans to rally at Federal Plaza.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, another legal battle is brewing over how and when protests can happen outside the Broadview facility.

Robert Held, an attorney and community activist, said he filed a motion Tuesday for a preliminary injunction to halt enforcement of the village’s "protest curfew."

The rule limits demonstrations near the ICE site to between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., a restriction Held argues violates the First Amendment by effectively banning early morning and evening protests.