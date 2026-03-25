Chicago weather: Severe thunderstorms could impact the Cubs home opener on Thursday

What a stunning Wednesday! Temperatures soared into the 70s under partly cloudy skies. A few showers or storms may develop tonight across the south and southwestern sections of Chicagoland. Any stronger storms would be capable of producing hail and gusty winds. Overnight lows will be very mild, only dropping into the low to mid 50s.

Thursday will bring rollercoaster temperatures and the chance of severe thunderstorms. High temperatures will range from 60s in the north to potentially 80s south of I-80. That said, a strong cold front will quickly drop temperatures in the afternoon. Fans heading to the Cubs home opener should be prepared for temperatures to drop into the 40s during the game.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded areas along and south of I-88 to an Enhanced Risk, which is a level 3 of 5. Areas north of I-88 are now in a level 2 Slight Risk. The timeframe to watch will be from roughly 3 PM to 9 PM on Thursday.

The primary concern with any severe storms that develop will be large hail and damaging wind gusts. Hailstones larger than 2–3 inches in diameter are possible on Thursday afternoon and evening. While the overall tornado threat appears low, isolated tornadoes will be possible as well, especially south of I-80. Have ways to receive severe weather alerts and know where to go if a Tornado Warning is issued for your location.

Significantly cooler air will pour into the region late Thursday and Thursday night. Friday morning temperatures will be near the freezing mark and then daytime highs will only be in the low to mid 40s.

Temperatures rebound nicely this weekend with highs around 50 on Saturday and then near 60 on Sunday.