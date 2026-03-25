Lake Villa man charged after investigators find 80GB of child exploitation material: officials
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A Lake Villa man has been charged in a child exploitation investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Nicholas J. Gillespie, 43, of Lake Villa, has been charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.
Nicholas J. Gillespie, 43, of Lake Villa (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)
During a nearly two-month investigation, officials discovered that Gillespie downloaded approximately 80 gigabytes worth of files containing child sexual abuse material. During a search warrant on Wednesday, investigators found evidence with the help of K9 Enzo and K9 Grip.
What's next:
Gillespie's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.