Lake Villa man charged after investigators find 80GB of child exploitation material: officials

The Brief A Lake Villa man, Nicholas J. Gillespie, 43, is charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Investigators say he downloaded about 80 gigabytes of illicit files during a two-month investigation, with evidence found during a search using K9 units. Gillespie is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday.



A Lake Villa man has been charged in a child exploitation investigation, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Nicholas J. Gillespie, 43, of Lake Villa, has been charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Nicholas J. Gillespie, 43, of Lake Villa (Lake County Sheriff’s Office)

During a nearly two-month investigation, officials discovered that Gillespie downloaded approximately 80 gigabytes worth of files containing child sexual abuse material. During a search warrant on Wednesday, investigators found evidence with the help of K9 Enzo and K9 Grip.

What's next:

Gillespie's first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.