New DCFS report reveals at least 7 complaints prior to 8-year-old boy's death

The Brief New DCFS report shows at least 7 complaints before 8-year-old Markell Pierce’s death Prosecutors say the Round Lake Beach boy died from long-term abuse and malnourishment. Mother and boyfriend charged; agency now facing scrutiny over missed warning signs



A newly-released report from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services reveals multiple prior complaints in the death of an 8-year-old boy, raising new questions about the agency’s handling of the case.

What we know:

Prosecutors say Markell Pierce died in February from long-term abuse and malnourishment after being found unresponsive in his home.

His mother, Dominique Servant, and her boyfriend, Joey Ruffin, have been charged in connection with his death.

According to the DCFS report, at least seven complaints were made to the agency between 2022 and 2025, including one allegation that the child was eating food from the trash.

Charles Golbert with the Cook County Public Guardian’s Office says the findings are deeply troubling.

"I always think I’m at the point that nothing will shock me and then a report like this shocks me again," Golbert said.

Golbert says investigators were aware the child reported getting food from garbage cans and friends but still closed the case.

The report also includes allegations that the child was forced to hold weights as punishment.

"That strikes me as stress positions. For DCFS to think that it's okay is mind-boggling," Golbert said.

DCFS said several investigations were ultimately deemed unfounded. In multiple visits, caseworkers reported no visible injuries and said food was present in the home.

In some instances, the family was referred to community-based services, which were sometimes declined.

Records show that the last attempt to contact the family was in September 2025, but workers were unable to reach the child’s mother. The case was closed that same month.

Golbert said the failures appear systemic and called for accountability.

"I’m not talking about picking one person to be the scapegoat; this is systemic," he said.

DCFS said an internal review and independent investigations will take place after the criminal case concludes.

What's next:

Servant and Ruffin are scheduled to appear in court on April 27 and 28.