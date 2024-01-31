Bronzeville crash: Man arrested, weapon recovered after collision

A high-speed crash left one driver hospitalized and another in custody Tuesday night in the Bronzeville neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Police officers saw a vehicle speeding around 8:18 a.m. when it struck another car in the 100 block of East 48th Street, according to CPD.

The 49-year-old woman whose car was struck suffered minor injuries and was transported to the Unviersity of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in good condition.

The 28-year-old man who was driving the striking vehicle tried to run away from the scene of the crash but was arrested, police said. Officers recovered a weapon while taking him into custody.

Charges are pending.

No further information was immediately available.