Bronzeville nonprofit celebrates 5th annual Fall Harvest, bringing fresh produce to the South Side

A Bronzeville nonprofit dedicated to uplifting South Side residents is gearing up to celebrate its upcoming "Fall Harvest."

A cornerstone of the organization's efforts is its thriving community garden, which is now in its fifth season of harvest.

Located beside Jackie Robinson Elementary School at 43rd and Lake Park, the garden has provided local residents with a true "garden-to-table" experience throughout the summer, fostering a deeper connection to fresh, homegrown produce.

The nonprofit’s mission is to make fresh produce accessible to its neighbors—completely free of charge.

Every Saturday, rain or shine, volunteers come together during the growing season to pack and distribute bags filled with freshly harvested fruits, vegetables and herbs to the community.

Run entirely by volunteers, the garden offers an array of produce, from tomatoes and turnips to kale, collards, basil and other herbs. Thoughtfully situated in an area where food deserts pose a challenge, the garden is a vital resource for the neighborhood.

As the weather cools, the organization, known as NCO, is gearing up for its "Fall Harvest Festival" this Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m., where it will share the fruits of its labor.

For those unable to attend the festival, NCO will host three additional smaller-scale harvests every Saturday throughout October.

To join New Community Outreach’s message center and receive notifications about produce distribution days, text @NCOGarden to 81010.

