Bronzeville shooting: Woman killed, security guard wounded on Chicago's Near South Side

A woman was killed, and a security guard was injured in a shooting in Bronzeville Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of East 35th Street.

At about 4:12 p.m., Chicago police say a 34-year-old male security guard was on the sidewalk and involved in a verbal altercation with an unknown male offender.

The offender produced a firearm and fired shots at the security guard. He was struck in the right leg, police said.

The security guard then produced his own firearm and fired shots at the offender.

During the exchange of gunfire, a 59-year-old woman, who was on the sidewalk, was shot in the chest. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The security guard was transported to the hospital in good condition.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

Area detectives are investigating.