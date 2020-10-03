Brown Line service resumes after track problems near Western

article

Trains are moving again on most of the CTA Brown Line after track problems disrupted service Saturday morning in Lincoln Square on the Northwest Side.

Trains were halted about 5:10 a.m. because of track switching problems near the Western station, 4648 N. Western Ave., according to service alerts from the CTA.

By 7:50 a.m., normal service was resuming with residual delays between Western and the Loop, the CTA said.

Before the disruption, Brown Line service was already suspended for the weekend between Western and Kimball because of planned track improvement work, according to the CTA. The service change will last through 4 a.m. Monday.

Shuttle buses are slated to make all stops between Western and Kimball and connect to the Lawrence bus at Rockwell, Sacramento and Kedzie, the CTA said.