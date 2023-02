Concert-goers will be dancing in the dark this summer at Wrigley Field.

Tickets will go on sale Friday for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band on Wednesday, Aug. 9th.

The Boss is on an international tour, but ticket prices have been very controversial, with some of them in the thousands of dollars for a single seat.

The band will tour 18 cities internationally in 2023.