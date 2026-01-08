Bruno Mars announces 2026 stadium tour, with Chicago stop

The Brief ‘The Romantic’ tour will stop at Soldier Field on May 16. The tour supports Bruno Mars' fourth solo album, arriving Feb. 27. Presales begin Jan. 14, with general on-sale starting Jan. 15.



Global superstar Bruno Mars is returning to the road with his first headline tour in nearly a decade.

What we know:

The tour will stop at Soldier Field on Saturday, May 16, 2026, in support of Mars’ fourth solo album, The Romantic, which arrives Feb. 27, 2026.

The tour launches April 10 in Las Vegas and spans nearly 40 dates across North America, Europe, and the U.K.

Anderson .Paak will join all shows as DJ Pee .Wee, with Victoria Monet, RAYE and Leon Thomas appearing on select dates.

What's next:

Presales begin Jan. 14, with general on-sale starting Jan. 15 at noon at BrunoMars.com.