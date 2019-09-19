Buckeye Police: Missing sisters found safe after 3 weeks
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Buckeye Police say sisters Rebecca and Rana Cox were found safe on Thursday by Gila River Police Department.
The two girls originally went missing on Thursday, September 19. Ten-year-old Rebecca Cox and her older sister, 12-year-old Rana Cox, went missing after leaving a foster home near Verrado Heritage Elementary School, according to police.
A week later, police say the young girls were safe, but actively avoiding being found. They were possibly being assisted by people they knew and trusted.
No other information was released.