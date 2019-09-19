Buckeye Police: Missing sisters found safe after 3 weeks

article

Buckeye Police say sisters Rebecca and Rana Cox were found safe on Thursday by Gila River Police Department.

The two girls originally went missing on Thursday, September 19. Ten-year-old Rebecca Cox and her older sister, 12-year-old Rana Cox, went missing after leaving a foster home near Verrado Heritage Elementary School, according to police.

A week later, police say the young girls were safe, but actively avoiding being found. They were possibly being assisted by people they knew and trusted.

No other information was released.