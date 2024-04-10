Buckingham Fountain comes back to life next month

One of Chicago's most recognizable summer landmarks will get the warm-weather vibes flowing next month.

The Buckingham Fountain will roar back to life on May 11 in Grant Park as part of ComEd's 10th annual Switch on Summer event.

The fountain will be turned on at 11:30 a.m. with much fanfare, including performances from Chicago artists, street vendors, art stations for children and food trucks.

You can apply to be the one to flip the switch and activate the fountain during the celebration here. Entries will be taken until 11:59 p.m. on April 30.

The Buckingham Fountain, which has been open to the public since 1927, uses as much as 15,000 gallons of water per minute. The fountain's center jet can shoot water up to 150 feet into the air.

The fountain puts on hourly 20-minute water shows during the day and special light and music shows at the top of every hour after dusk.

Buckingham Fountain usually remains active through mid-October.

Head over to ComEd's website for more information.