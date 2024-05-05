Driver wanted after striking woman with vehicle in Bucktown, fleeing the scene

article

A woman is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Bucktown Saturday night.

At 10:51 p.m., police responded to a traffic incident in the 2100 block of West Armitage Avenue and located a 40-year-old woman in the crosswalk.

It was determined that the woman was struck by a dark-colored sedan, which fled the scene after the incident, police said.

The woman sustained trauma to her body and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle involved in the crash was a four-door sedan, possibly a 2009-2012 Bentley Continental Flying Spur, with a metallic blue color.

It has front-end damage and is missing its front lower grill. The vehicle was last observed heading westbound on West Armitage Avenue from North Hoyne Avenue.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the described vehicle, or if you know someone who does, you are asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.