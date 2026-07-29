Buffalo Grove man is 2nd suspect charged in Wheaton armed carjacking, 100 mph police chase

The Brief A second man has been charged and ordered held following an armed carjacking and high-speed police chase in Wheaton last week. Daveon Givens, 24, faces the same charges as co-defendant Andrew Strong, including aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Authorities say the stolen Acura MDX has now been recovered, and the investigation remains ongoing as they seek to identify a third suspect.



A second man has been charged and ordered to remain in custody in connection with an armed carjacking and high-speed police chase in Chicago's west suburbs last week, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Second suspect charged in Wheaton carjacking

Daveon Givens, 24, of Buffalo Grove, is charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Daveon Givens and Andrew Strong

A judge granted prosecutors' request to deny Givens pretrial release Tuesday morning.

His co-defendant, Andrew Strong, 25, of Chicago, was also previously ordered held pending trial on the same charges.

The backstory:

According to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, Wheaton police responded around 12:53 a.m. on July 24 to a report of an armed carjacking in the 1000 block of East Willow Avenue.

The victim had just pulled into his driveway when someone wearing a black ski mask and black hoodie knocked on the driver's window while pointing a black handgun.

Prosecutors said the armed suspect ordered the victim to "get out of the car" and told him to "get on the ground and don't do anything stupid." A second masked person then got into the victim's black 2020 Acura MDX and drove away while the armed suspect returned to the gray Nissan Sentra the group arrived in.

A short time later, a Glen Ellyn police officer spotted both vehicles traveling east on Roosevelt Road near Sunset Avenue and attempted a traffic stop.

According to prosecutors, both vehicles sped away, reaching about 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The chase ended after the Nissan was stopped with spike strips and crashed into a curb. Authorities said two people ran from the vehicle, but with help from an Illinois State Police airplane, officers tracked the suspects into a nearby neighborhood, where DuPage County sheriff's deputies arrested Strong.

Authorities said a black Springfield handgun was recovered from the passenger seat of the Nissan.

The next day, while conducting surveillance at Givens' Buffalo Grove home, Wheaton detectives saw him outside the residence. He allegedly ran from officers but was arrested after a brief foot chase.

The stolen Acura has since been recovered, according to police.

What we don't know:

Authorities said a third person was involved in the crime, but it is unclear whether that suspect has been identified.

What they're saying:

"In DuPage County, we will not tolerate violent criminal activity, and we will continue to pursue those accused of such," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a statement.

"Random, violent crimes, such as alleged in this case, can shake a community to its core leaving residents feeling vulnerable and afraid. Living under a cloud of fear is no way to live and I am confident that law enforcement's continued efforts in this case will result in charges against all those involved."

Wheaton Police Chief P.J. Youker said investigators will continue pursuing everyone involved.

"Just like his co-defendant found out, Mr. Givens learned that such brazen crimes will be met with the full resources of the Wheaton Police Department and all of our law enforcement partners," Youker said. "We have no tolerance for individuals who want to come into our community to commit violent crimes, and our detectives and law enforcement partners will continue working until everyone involved in this case is held accountable."

What's next:

Givens and Strong are both due back in court on Aug. 24.

The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Wheaton Police Department.