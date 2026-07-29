Lollapalooza hits Chicago this week: What you need to know
CHICAGO - Lollapalooza is back!
The four-day festival returns to downtown Chicago from Thursday through Sunday, bringing more than 170 artists across eight stages.
Who is headlining Lollapalooza?
Thursday: Lorde and John Summit
Friday: Charli XCX and Smashing Pumpkins
Saturday: Olivia Dean and Jennie
Sunday: Tate McRae and The XX
Full Lolla lineup schedule
Thursday
- Lorde
- John Summit
- SOMBR
- Empire of the Sun
- Wet Leg
- Worship
- Blood Orange
- 5 Seconds of Summer
- Kettama
- Viagra Boys
- Audrey Hobert
- Snow Strippers
- Boris Brejcha
- Paris Paloma
- Little Simz
- CMAT
- Boys Noize
- Between Friends
- MPH
- Amble
- Kingfishr
- Ninajirachi
- Haute & Freddy
- Bella Kay
- Marlon Funaki
- Devault
- SB19
- Ecca Vandal
- Bad Nerves
- Asha Banks
- Faouzia
- Evening Elephants
- Pearly Drops
- Bixby
- Penelope Road
- Know Good
- Elizabeth Nichols
- KLO
- The Braymores
- Chalk
- Simon Grossmann
- Kim Theory
Friday
- Charli XCX
- The Smashing Pumpkins
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Yungblud
- Major Lazer
- Not For Radio
- Zara Larsson
- Freddie Gibbs
- Suki Waterhouse
- I-DLE
- Mustard
- Oklou
- Horsegiirl
- The Story So Far
- Loathe
- Nettspend
- Sidepiece
- Skye Newman
- Notion
- RØZ
- Balu Brigada
- Lyny
- Mother Mother
- Julia Wolf
- Slayyyter
- Claire Rosinkranz
- 54 Ultra
- High Vis
- Finn Wolfhard
- Avello
- Partyof2
- The Army, The Navy
- Love Spells
- Ella Red
- Paloma Murphy
- Day We Ran
- Ivri
- Ella Boh
- Bradeazy
- Emi Grace
- Beno
- Chicago Made
- Valencia Grace
- Whitney Whitney
Saturday
- Olivia Dean
- Jennie
- The Neighbourhood
- Ethel Cain
- Disco Lines
- Leon Thomas
- Clipse
- Geese
- Alison Wonderland
- DJ Trixie Mattel
- BBNO$
- KWN
- Sienna Spiro
- Max Styler
- Spacey Jane
- Wolf Alice
- Whethan
- Cortis
- Cameron Whitcomb
- Ayybo
- Khamari
- Quadeca
- Momma
- Frost Children
- Goldie Boutilier
- Die Spitz
- Lucy Bedroque
- Omnom
- Wisp
- Chezile
- Jae Stephens
- Ryman
- Villanelle
- Sunday (1994)
- MC4D
- Ric Wilson
- Calder Allen
- Nat Myers
- Ink
- Peace Control
- The Creekers
- Next of Kin
- Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra
Sunday
- Tate McRae
- The xx
- Turnstile
- Beabadoobee
- Aespa
- The Chainsmokers
- Muna
- Hot Mulligan
- YOASOBI
- Ado
- Jade
- Eli Brown
- Duke Dumont
- Stella Lefty
- Dombresky
- Monaleo
- Adéla
- Riordan
- Wunderhorse
- Amber Mark
- Westend
- Destin Conrad
- Inji
- Waylon Wyatt
- Water From Your Eyes
- Los Retros
- Vandelux
- New Constellations
- Cruz Beckham and the Breakers
- The Bends
- After
- Whatmore
- Porch Light
- Easy Honey
- Jackie Hollander
- Squirrel Flower
- Justine Skye
- Will Swinton
- Sunshine Benzi
- Case Oats
- Surfing for Daisy
- Snacktime
- Zack Martino
Lolla aftershows
This year’s aftershow lineup includes performances from artists including Bella Kay, Suki Waterhouse, Monaleo, Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Major Lazer, Zara Larsson and more.
Graphic by Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza street closures
The following closures are in effect, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency and Communication.
- Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 15–August 9
- Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 21–August 8
- Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27–August 3
- Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27–August 3
- Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 27–August 3
- Columbus (NB, center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 27–August 3
- Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27–August 3
- Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 27–August 3
Lollapalooza arrests by year
By the numbers:
Last year's festival drew roughly 115,000 people each day. A dozen people were arrested over the four-day weekend and 42 people were transported by ambulances.
The arrest totals were about on par with recent years.
- 2024: 9 arrests
- 2023: 14 arrests
- 2022: 15 arrests
- 2021: 19 arrests
- 2019: 31 arrests
History of Lolla
The backstory:
Lollapalooza first launched in 1991 as a farewell tour for the alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction. What started as a traveling festival has since transformed into a multi-genre music powerhouse.
Since 2005, it has called Chicago’s Grant Park home – drawing hundreds of thousands of fans each year and cementing itself as one of the city’s signature summer events.
The Source: The information in this report came from Lollapalooza, interviews with John Summit and others along with previous Fox Chicago news coverage.