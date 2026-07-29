Lollapalooza hits Chicago this week: What you need to know

Lollapalooza is back!

The four-day festival returns to downtown Chicago from Thursday through Sunday, bringing more than 170 artists across eight stages.

Who is headlining Lollapalooza?

Thursday: Lorde and John Summit

Friday: Charli XCX and Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday: Olivia Dean and Jennie

Sunday: Tate McRae and The XX

Full Lolla lineup schedule

Thursday

Lorde

John Summit

SOMBR

Empire of the Sun

Wet Leg

Worship

Blood Orange

5 Seconds of Summer

Kettama

Viagra Boys

Audrey Hobert

Snow Strippers

Boris Brejcha

Paris Paloma

Little Simz

CMAT

Boys Noize

Between Friends

MPH

Amble

Kingfishr

Ninajirachi

Haute & Freddy

Bella Kay

Marlon Funaki

Devault

SB19

Ecca Vandal

Bad Nerves

Asha Banks

Faouzia

Evening Elephants

Pearly Drops

Bixby

Penelope Road

Know Good

Elizabeth Nichols

KLO

The Braymores

Chalk

Simon Grossmann

Kim Theory

Friday

Charli XCX

The Smashing Pumpkins

Lil Uzi Vert

Yungblud

Major Lazer

Not For Radio

Zara Larsson

Freddie Gibbs

Suki Waterhouse

I-DLE

Mustard

Oklou

Horsegiirl

The Story So Far

Loathe

Nettspend

Sidepiece

Skye Newman

Notion

RØZ

Balu Brigada

Lyny

Mother Mother

Julia Wolf

Slayyyter

Claire Rosinkranz

54 Ultra

High Vis

Finn Wolfhard

Avello

Partyof2

The Army, The Navy

Love Spells

Ella Red

Paloma Murphy

Day We Ran

Ivri

Ella Boh

Bradeazy

Emi Grace

Beno

Chicago Made

Valencia Grace

Whitney Whitney

Saturday

Olivia Dean

Jennie

The Neighbourhood

Ethel Cain

Disco Lines

Leon Thomas

Clipse

Geese

Alison Wonderland

DJ Trixie Mattel

BBNO$

KWN

Sienna Spiro

Max Styler

Spacey Jane

Wolf Alice

Whethan

Cortis

Cameron Whitcomb

Ayybo

Khamari

Quadeca

Momma

Frost Children

Goldie Boutilier

Die Spitz

Lucy Bedroque

Omnom

Wisp

Chezile

Jae Stephens

Ryman

Villanelle

Sunday (1994)

MC4D

Ric Wilson

Calder Allen

Nat Myers

Ink

Peace Control

The Creekers

Next of Kin

Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra

Sunday

Tate McRae

The xx

Turnstile

Beabadoobee

Aespa

The Chainsmokers

Muna

Hot Mulligan

YOASOBI

Ado

Jade

Eli Brown

Duke Dumont

Stella Lefty

Dombresky

Monaleo

Adéla

Riordan

Wunderhorse

Amber Mark

Westend

Destin Conrad

Inji

Waylon Wyatt

Water From Your Eyes

Los Retros

Vandelux

New Constellations

Cruz Beckham and the Breakers

The Bends

After

Whatmore

Porch Light

Easy Honey

Jackie Hollander

Squirrel Flower

Justine Skye

Will Swinton

Sunshine Benzi

Case Oats

Surfing for Daisy

Snacktime

Zack Martino

Lolla aftershows

This year’s aftershow lineup includes performances from artists including Bella Kay, Suki Waterhouse, Monaleo, Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Major Lazer, Zara Larsson and more.

Tap here for a full list.

Graphic by Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza street closures

The following closures are in effect, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency and Communication.

Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 15–August 9

Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 21–August 8

Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27–August 3

Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27–August 3

Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 27–August 3

Columbus (NB, center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 27–August 3

Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27–August 3

Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 27–August 3

Lollapalooza arrests by year

By the numbers:

Last year's festival drew roughly 115,000 people each day. A dozen people were arrested over the four-day weekend and 42 people were transported by ambulances.

The arrest totals were about on par with recent years.

2024: 9 arrests

2023: 14 arrests

2022: 15 arrests

2021: 19 arrests

2019: 31 arrests

History of Lolla

The backstory:

Lollapalooza first launched in 1991 as a farewell tour for the alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction. What started as a traveling festival has since transformed into a multi-genre music powerhouse.

Since 2005, it has called Chicago’s Grant Park home – drawing hundreds of thousands of fans each year and cementing itself as one of the city’s signature summer events.