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Lollapalooza hits Chicago this week: What you need to know

By Will Hager
FOX 32 Chicago
Lollapalooza
Published July 29, 2026 1:06 PM CDT
Published July 29, 2026 1:06 PM CDT
Lollapalooza 2026 lineup revealed: Headliners, surprises and rising stars | ChicagoNOW
Lollapalooza 2026 lineup revealed: Headliners, surprises and rising stars | ChicagoNOW

Lollapalooza 2026 lineup revealed: Headliners, surprises and rising stars | ChicagoNOW

The Lollapalooza 2026 lineup is finally here. We’re breaking down the biggest headliners, expected names, surprise picks and rising artists to watch. 

CHICAGO - Lollapalooza is back!

The four-day festival returns to downtown Chicago from Thursday through Sunday, bringing more than 170 artists across eight stages. 

Who is headlining Lollapalooza?

Thursday: Lorde and John Summit

Friday: Charli XCX and Smashing Pumpkins

Saturday: Olivia Dean and Jennie

Sunday: Tate McRae and The XX

Chicago's Own: John Summit to headline Lollapalooza 2026 | ChicagoLIVE
Chicago's Own: John Summit to headline Lollapalooza 2026 | ChicagoLIVE

Chicago's Own: John Summit to headline Lollapalooza 2026 | ChicagoLIVE

It’s a hometown moment! John Summit is headlining Lollapalooza and joins ChicagoLIVE to talk about the big moment.

Full Lolla lineup schedule

Thursday 

  • Lorde
  • John Summit
  • SOMBR
  • Empire of the Sun
  • Wet Leg
  • Worship
  • Blood Orange
  • 5 Seconds of Summer
  • Kettama
  • Viagra Boys
  • Audrey Hobert
  • Snow Strippers
  • Boris Brejcha
  • Paris Paloma
  • Little Simz
  • CMAT
  • Boys Noize
  • Between Friends
  • MPH
  • Amble
  • Kingfishr
  • Ninajirachi
  • Haute & Freddy
  • Bella Kay
  • Marlon Funaki
  • Devault
  • SB19
  • Ecca Vandal
  • Bad Nerves
  • Asha Banks
  • Faouzia
  • Evening Elephants
  • Pearly Drops
  • Bixby
  • Penelope Road
  • Know Good
  • Elizabeth Nichols
  • KLO
  • The Braymores
  • Chalk
  • Simon Grossmann
  • Kim Theory

Friday

  • Charli XCX
  • The Smashing Pumpkins
  • Lil Uzi Vert
  • Yungblud
  • Major Lazer
  • Not For Radio
  • Zara Larsson
  • Freddie Gibbs
  • Suki Waterhouse
  • I-DLE
  • Mustard
  • Oklou
  • Horsegiirl
  • The Story So Far
  • Loathe
  • Nettspend
  • Sidepiece
  • Skye Newman
  • Notion
  • RØZ
  • Balu Brigada
  • Lyny
  • Mother Mother
  • Julia Wolf
  • Slayyyter
  • Claire Rosinkranz
  • 54 Ultra
  • High Vis
  • Finn Wolfhard
  • Avello
  • Partyof2
  • The Army, The Navy
  • Love Spells
  • Ella Red
  • Paloma Murphy
  • Day We Ran
  • Ivri
  • Ella Boh
  • Bradeazy
  • Emi Grace
  • Beno
  • Chicago Made
  • Valencia Grace
  • Whitney Whitney

Saturday

  • Olivia Dean
  • Jennie
  • The Neighbourhood
  • Ethel Cain
  • Disco Lines
  • Leon Thomas
  • Clipse
  • Geese
  • Alison Wonderland
  • DJ Trixie Mattel
  • BBNO$
  • KWN
  • Sienna Spiro
  • Max Styler
  • Spacey Jane
  • Wolf Alice
  • Whethan
  • Cortis
  • Cameron Whitcomb
  • Ayybo
  • Khamari
  • Quadeca
  • Momma
  • Frost Children
  • Goldie Boutilier
  • Die Spitz
  • Lucy Bedroque
  • Omnom
  • Wisp
  • Chezile
  • Jae Stephens
  • Ryman
  • Villanelle
  • Sunday (1994)
  • MC4D
  • Ric Wilson
  • Calder Allen
  • Nat Myers
  • Ink
  • Peace Control
  • The Creekers
  • Next of Kin
  • Chicago Youth Symphony Orchestra

Sunday

  • Tate McRae
  • The xx
  • Turnstile
  • Beabadoobee
  • Aespa
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Muna
  • Hot Mulligan
  • YOASOBI
  • Ado
  • Jade
  • Eli Brown
  • Duke Dumont
  • Stella Lefty
  • Dombresky
  • Monaleo
  • Adéla
  • Riordan
  • Wunderhorse
  • Amber Mark
  • Westend
  • Destin Conrad
  • Inji
  • Waylon Wyatt
  • Water From Your Eyes
  • Los Retros
  • Vandelux
  • New Constellations
  • Cruz Beckham and the Breakers
  • The Bends
  • After
  • Whatmore
  • Porch Light
  • Easy Honey
  • Jackie Hollander
  • Squirrel Flower
  • Justine Skye
  • Will Swinton
  • Sunshine Benzi
  • Case Oats
  • Surfing for Daisy
  • Snacktime
  • Zack Martino

Lolla aftershows

This year’s aftershow lineup includes performances from artists including Bella Kay, Suki Waterhouse, Monaleo, Empire of the Sun, 5 Seconds of Summer, Major Lazer, Zara Larsson and more. 

Tap here for a full list.

Graphic by Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza street closures

The following closures are in effect, according to the Chicago Office of Emergency and Communication.

  • Balbo from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 15–August 9
  • Jackson, from Columbus to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 21–August 8
  • Balbo, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27–August 3
  • Jackson, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27–August 3
  • Columbus, from Monroe to Roosevelt: July 27–August 3
  • Columbus (NB, center lanes), from 13th Street to Roosevelt: July 27–August 3
  • Congress Plaza Dr, from Michigan to Columbus: July 27–August 3
  • Monroe, from Michigan to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: July 27–August 3

Lollapalooza arrests by year

By the numbers:

Last year's festival drew roughly 115,000 people each day. A dozen people were arrested over the four-day weekend and 42 people were transported by ambulances.

The arrest totals were about on par with recent years.

  • 2024: 9 arrests
  • 2023: 14 arrests
  • 2022: 15 arrests
  • 2021: 19 arrests
  • 2019: 31 arrests

History of Lolla

The backstory:

Lollapalooza first launched in 1991 as a farewell tour for the alternative rock band Jane’s Addiction. What started as a traveling festival has since transformed into a multi-genre music powerhouse. 

Since 2005, it has called Chicago’s Grant Park home – drawing hundreds of thousands of fans each year and cementing itself as one of the city’s signature summer events

The Source: The information in this report came from Lollapalooza, interviews with John Summit and others along with previous Fox Chicago news coverage.

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