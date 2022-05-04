Expand / Collapse search

Buffalo Grove police welcome new therapy dog 'Gus'

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Buffalo Grove
FOX 32 Chicago

Buffalo Grove Police Department 'hires' therapy dog

The Buffalo Grove Police Department has grown by four legs!

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - The Buffalo Grove Police Department has grown by four legs. They are welcoming a new therapy dog to the force.

When you think of police dogs, you picture drug sniffing canine's — but this is definitely not Gus. He's a 4-year-old Labrador Retriever-Poodle mix that is full of snuggles.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Gus works with a social worker to calm victims, typically in domestic abuse situations or when there are children involved. He was a stray in Florida that was picked up by the paws and stripes program down there. They trained him to become a therapy dog.

He also works with buffalo grove's first responders.

"He is a highly effective tool for helping police officers cope with the stressful day-to-day job tasks. Having an animal here at the police department has been shown to decrease some of the anxiety that comes with the day-to-day tasks. They provide a lot of comfort and safety here at the police department," said social worker Brittany Wilson.

The Elgin Police Department also has a therapy dog on the force, a Golden Retriever named Chance.