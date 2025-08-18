Building collapses on Chicago's South Side
(Chicago Fire Department)
CHICAGO - A building collapsed Monday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.
What we know:
The collapse happened around 8 a.m. at 6725 South Loomis Street, according to fire officials.
The building was vacant at the time of the collapse and no injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Fire Department.