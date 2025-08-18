Building collapses on Chicago's South Side

Image 1 of 6 ▼ (Chicago Fire Department)

A building collapsed Monday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

The collapse happened around 8 a.m. at 6725 South Loomis Street, according to fire officials.

The building was vacant at the time of the collapse and no injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

It was not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.