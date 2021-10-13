Bullet from drive-by shooting flies through window at Chicago elementary school, no one hurt

article

Chicago Police said that a bullet from a drive-by shooting smashed into the window of an elementary school on Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened on South Indiana near 88th Street in the Chatham neighborhood around 8:30 a.m.

Police said that the drive-by shooter seems to have been aiming at an "unidentified male victim standing outside." That person was not injured and neither was anyone inside James E. McDade Classical School.

