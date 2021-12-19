Burbank boy, 15, charged for threatening shootings at suburban high schools: Police

A Burbank high schooler was arrested for threatening a school shooting online, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Police said the department was notified of an online incident on Friday that threatened a school shooting would happen at Richards High School, Oak Lawn High School, Stagg High School, Tinley Park High School and Reavis High School.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Working in conjunction with Tinley Park and Palos Hills, Burbank police said an investigation lead to the home of a 15-year-old in Burbank.

Officers arrested the boy at his home, where he was charged and referred to the Cook County Juvenile Justice System, police said.

Advertisement

"This incident shows how important it is for parents to be aware of their children’s online activity," Burbank police said in a statement. "Please talk to your children about the consequences of posting inappropriate and threatening material online."