Burbank man charged in 2022 Lower West Side shooting

A 20-year-old Burbank man was charged in connection to a shooting on the Lower West Side last year.

Roy Molina was arrested for playing a part in the shooting that left 12-year-old boy seriously injured on Sept. 13, 2022.

Police say the incident happened in the 1800 block of West 21st Place. Four additional victims were on scene but were not injured.

Molina was the third suspect to face charges for this shooting. Police did not release information about the other two offenders.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court today.

No additional information is available at this time.