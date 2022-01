Thieves broke into Burberry along the Magnificent Mile and stole merchandise Thursday morning on the Near North Side.

Six people, two of them armed, pried open the door to Burberry around 4:47 a.m. at 633 N. Michigan Ave., police said.

Once inside, they stole merchandise before driving off in a pickup truck, police said.

No injuries were reported during the burglary.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

