Burglar has struck 8 restaurants in River North, Streeterville: police

A burglar has struck at least eight restaurants in River North and Streeterville on the Near North Side since early February, police said.

In each incident, someone pried open a front door and stole property from inside, Chicago police said in an alert. All but one of the burglaries happened in the early morning.

The burglaries happened:

Feb. 1 in the 700 block of North Wells Street;

Feb. 3 in the 300 block of East Illinois Street;

Feb. 7 in the 300 block of North Clark Street;

in the afternoon hours of Feb. 12 in the 200 block of West North Avenue;

Feb. 16 in the 200 block of East Ohio Street;

Feb. 23 in the 500 block of North Wells Street;

Feb. 23 in the 400 block of North Orleans Street; and

March 8 in the 700 block of North LaSalle Street.

Police said a suspect was about 6 feet tall, between 45 and 60 years old, and wore dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.