Burglar hits 3 apartments in Old Town, Near North: police
CHICAGO - Police are searching for a man who broke into three apartments over a two-day period in December in the Old Town and Near North neighborhoods.
In each incident, the man forcibly entered apartments and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.
The robberies happened in the evening hours of:
- Dec. 24 in the 1200 block of North LaSalle Drive;
- Dec. 26 in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street; and
- Dec. 26 in the 1500 block of North Wells Street.
The man is between 50 to 60 years old and about 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.