Burglar hits 3 apartments in Old Town, Near North: police

Police are searching for a man who broke into three apartments over a two-day period in December in the Old Town and Near North neighborhoods.

In each incident, the man forcibly entered apartments and stole property, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened in the evening hours of:

Dec. 24 in the 1200 block of North LaSalle Drive;

Dec. 26 in the 1000 block of North Orleans Street; and

Dec. 26 in the 1500 block of North Wells Street.

The man is between 50 to 60 years old and about 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.