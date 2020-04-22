Burglar hits condo garages on one North Center block: police

Police are warning North Side residents of a recent string of burglaries to garages on a single block in North Center.

In each burglary, a man forces his way into a condominium garage overnight and steals valuables from the garage and individual storage areas, Chicago police said in a community alert.

Six of the burglaries happened about 3:40 a.m. April 20 in the 3700 block of North Wolcott Avenue, police said. Another two happened about 4 a.m. April 3 on the same block.

Police said the suspect was a male wearing all black.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8263.