3 Illinois, Indiana schools make 'New Ivy League' colleges list

Three universities in Illinois and Indiana have made Forbes' list of "New Ivies," a new list of the top schools beyond those with the once-coveted distinction.

Forbes reported earlier this week that "something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses," thanks to complaints over admissions policies, grade inflation, and university officials' responses to on-campus protests.

After disqualifying the eight original Ivy League schools – Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth and Cornell – along with "Ivy-plus" schools Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago, Forbes used several data points like standardized test scores and surveys of hiring managers to determine the top public and private institutions in the country to replace the legacies.

(Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign quad)

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign made the list of the ten "Public Ivies" that "attract high-achievers and turn out hard-working, highly-regarded employees." The University of Wisconsin in Madison also made the list.

On the list of "New Private Ivies" – known for "attracting the smartest students and plaudits from employers" – is Northwestern University in Evanston and University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

FILE - Campus of University of Notre Dame near South Bend, Indiana.

Here's the complete list:

Public Ivies

Binghamton University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland - College Park

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill

University of Texas - Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Private Ivies